Report: Nets Haven’t Seriously Engaged Cam Thomas in Free Agency Talks
In the first two years of his tenure as general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, Sean Marks didn't shy away from negotiating with outside restricted free agents. He signed Allen Crabbe to an offer sheet in 2016 and Otto Porter Jr. in 2017, just for both players' original franchises to match the agreed-upon deals.
For a short period of time, Brooklyn was notorious for attempting to overpay restricted free agents.
Perhaps Marks learned his lesson, because that's no longer the case. In fact, he's even being cautious with the Nets' own restricted free agents.
Per Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, Brooklyn has yet to even "significantly engage" with restricted free agent Cam Thomas.
This report comes after a flurry of offseason declarations regarding this summer's restricted free agency market focused on Thomas, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey and Quentin Grimes—none of whom have a new contract nearly three weeks into the free agency period.
Of course, Fischer's report ensued panic among the Nets fanbase, something Brian Lewis of the New York Post was quick to address on X.
"And the elephant in the room is Cam Thomas. While Nets fans are fretting, a league source said the sides are in no hurry, likely like all of the RFAs right now: Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes and Jonathan Kuminga," Lewis posted on Thursday.
So, are the Nets just taking their time, or is the lack of traction a reason to worry?
One thing the fanbase needs to keep in mind is: Brooklyn essentially has all the leverage here.
No other franchise can pay Thomas the contract he's seeking. No other franchise has cap space. And no other franchise likely values Thomas the way the Nets do.
There's a very real possibility Thomas plays 2025-26 on the qualifying offer, and becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. But that may not incite a flurry of offers, because one season won't be enough for all the other 29 teams to fix their cap situations.
A few may, but Brooklyn would still be viewed as the frontrunner.
So for now, there's no reason to worry. Trust the process, and expect for Thomas to be sporting a black-and-white uniform at the Barclays Center come October.