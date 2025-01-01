Report: Oklahoma City Thunder Could Pursue Brooklyn Nets Wing Cam Johnson
It’s time to ring in the New Year with a fresh batch of trade rumors buzzing around the Brooklyn Nets.
Per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, some NBA executives believe that Cam Johnson could be on the move to the Oklahoma City Thunder. These recent “rumblings” started at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, where every NBA team was well-represented, but the noise about Johnson has existed since he arrived in Brooklyn.
The report adds that the Golden State Warriors have also been sniffing around the Nets wing. The Warriors and Nets' previous conversations about Johnson during the Schröder negotiation were "exploratory," per Scotto, and did not involve Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He is averaging a career-high 16.8 points, albeit on his worst efficiency from the field and from three to date.
Jake Fischer reported on Dec. 14 that both teams had talked about Johnson, as well. Golden State and Brooklyn have already been trade partners this season, with the Nets sending Dennis Schröder to the Bay Area in exchange for three second-round picks, Reece Beekman and De'Anthony Melton.
The "growing belief" in league circles, according to HoopsHype, is that Johnson will command more than one first-rounder. ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin reported on Dec. 23 that Brooklyn wants “at least” one first-rounder to part ways with the 28-year-old. Johnson is currently in the second year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract, and he is making $22.5 million this season.
Lastly, HoopsHype's report adds some new nuggets about the trade that sent Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks. The Grizzlies offered Luke Kennard and John Konchar, plus a protected 2025 first-rounder for Finney-Smith, but the Nets opted against taking the long-term money on Konchar's deal.
Additionally, the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and the aforementioned Warriors "kept tabs" on the 31-year-old wing/forward. Sacramento were also linked to Cam Thomas this week, with a Dec. 30 story from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne mentioning that the Kings had “inquired” about the Nets’ top scorer.
