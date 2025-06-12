Report: Suns Seek Kevin Durant Trade Return 'Comparable' to Deal with Brooklyn Nets
Two years removed from trading a monster package to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns are again in the market to pull off a blockbuster deal. Durant prefers to be moved yet again, but Phoenix is holding out for an offer that mirrors what they gave up back in 2023.
As the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves have been named as interested franchises, ESPN's Brian Windhorst doesn't believe the Suns will get what they're asking for.
"What I'm not sure of is how robust the offers are going to be," Windhorst reported Wednesday. "From what I am told, the Suns are looking for a comparable package for what they traded to get Durant. Which is impact players and multiple draft assets. I'm not sure they're going to be able to generate that, because Durant is a couple of years older and his contract is shorter. So that's going to be something they're going to watch in the next couple of weeks."
Just as a refresher, here's what Phoenix gave Brooklyn to originally acquire the future Hall of Famer.
Suns receive: Kevin Durant, T.J. Warren
Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four future first-round picks, one future pick swap.
Brooklyn turned around and dealt Bridges for six first-rounders from the Knicks, granting the organization eight total firsts by trading just one player.
If that's the kind of compensation Phoenix is seeking, Windhorst is right—there's no way any of the teams mentioned above would be willing to match that asking price.
The Nets have been mocked as a team that could help facilitate Durant's eventual move, but they'd have to gain assets in the process. While it's likely the tea acquiring Durant will be the one to send draft capital Brooklyn's way, Phoenix could be given the responsibility if it sends one of its massive contracts to Kings County (i.e. Grayson Allen).
Regardless of how this whole Durant saga ends, one thing is clear: the Suns won't be getting a true return on their investment, and may have to further compromise their future draft capital just to get a Durant deal done.