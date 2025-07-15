Return to NY? Knicks Reportedly in Contact With Former Nets Guard Ben Simmons
Last summer, former Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges was shipped to the New York Knicks, and that move catapulted the latter to within two wins of their first NBA Finals berth in a quarter century.
Bridges' trade from Brooklyn to New York added further fuel to an already-scorching fire between the two fanbases, but one prospective move the Knicks could make may elevate the rivalry into a new stratosphere.
Per insider Ian Begley, New York has entertained the idea of adding former Brooklyn point-forward Ben Simmons. Simmons, 28, spent two and a half seasons as a Net after being brought in as part of 2022's James Harden trade. He was bought out in the latter portion of the 2024-25 campaign, making way for him to sign with the LA Clippers.
Now, a return to the Big Apple could be on the horizon.
"[The Knicks] have continued to touch base with Ben Simmons during the free agency period," Begley wrote via SNY on July 10.
Depth was the largest issue with last season's version of the Knicks, and Simmons would provide them with a versatile playmaker who has the ability to guard positions one-through-five.
Thanks to Josh Hart's ongoing trolling of Brooklyn's fan base on social media, the Knicks-Nets discourse is still very much alive and well. Should New York actually sign Simmons to a deal, one can only imagine what Hart's mentions would look like.
Even when giving Simmons the benefit of the doubt—that being his injury history—there's really no way to frame his time in Brooklyn as a "success." He struggled to stay on the court, and when he was healthy, the product was never consistent. Given what the franchise sent out in exchange for him (Harden), Nets fans are understandably not the most fond of the three-time All-Star.
So, how does New York's interest impact Brooklyn? Well, beyond online banter, it really doesn't. The Knicks are title contenders. The Nets are rebuilding. The playing field isn't presently fair, because one side is so far ahead of the other.
But that won't stop fans from talking, especially if a player as polarizing as Simmons makes his way into Madison Square Garden.