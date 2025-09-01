Rookie Update: Nets' Ben Saraf Update and A Look Youth Clinic in Brooklyn
Throughout this offseason, several Brooklyn Nets players, both returning and new, have taken the opportunity to give back to the community by hosting their own basketball camps.
In recent months, players like Terance Mann, Nic Claxton, Tyrese Martin, and Keon Johnson have organized camps this summer, and a Nets rookie will be following suit later next week.
On Sept. 7, Nets guard Ben Saraf will be hosting his own youth basketball clinic at the H.E.S. Community Center in Canarsie, Brooklyn.
On Sept. 27, the Nets' parent company, BSE Global, will open their state-of-the-art Brooklyn Basketball Training Center directly across from Barclays Center. Between the players’ involvement in community events this summer and the facility nearing completion, the organization appears to be taking real steps toward immersing itself in Brooklyn and strengthening its fanbase.
What To Expect From Saraf
Unlike Brooklyn's four other first-round picks, Saraf has spent the past three years playing professional basketball at a high level. Thanks to his polished basketball IQ and comfort with physicality, Saraf could carve out a contributing role quicker than the rest of the Nets' rookies.
During his first professional season with Elitzur Netanya, he was named the Israeli Basketball National League's Rising Star after averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Most recently, he averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 assists while helping lead Ratiopharm Ulm to the Basketball Bundesliga Finals
Saraf has also excelled while representing Israel in international competition. During the 2024 FIBA U18 EuroBasket Championship, he was named tournament MVP after leading all players in scoring (28.1 points per game) and steals (four per game), helping Israel secure a fourth-place finish.
Saraf primarily ran the point during his past few years overseas but told ClutchPoints' Erik Slater that he feels comfortable taking on multiple roles in the backcourt. According to Saraf, his experience as both as a distributor and primary scorer helps provide the team with some versatility
"I'm doing whatever the team needs. In U18, I was more of a scorer. Last year in Germany, I was more of a point guard," said Saraf. "I feel like I can do both. Nolan can play both, Egor can play both. It's kind of interesting. We all can play one of three positions."
If Saraf can carry the traits that made him so successful overseas to the NBA level, he could serve as a key figure in Brooklyn's rebuild very early on.