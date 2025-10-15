Roster Decisions Coming up for the Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets waived Drew Timme and Dariq Whitehead on Oct. 13. The roster now stands at 16 standard contract players and a pair of two-way contract players.
Waiving Whitehead signaled that the Nets wouldn't hand out roster spots solely based on age. Despite being in the process of rebuilding, Brooklyn decided it didn't have the luxury of spending time trying to develop the 21-year-old.
With those cuts in the rearview mirror, the Nets now have to make one more cut and allocate one more two-way contract.
The final roster cut seems to come down to Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin.
Martin or Wilson?
It really comes down to preference when deciding between these two because they are similar players. There is almost a two-year age difference between the two, Martin currently 26 and Wilson approaching 25.
Through three preseason games, Wilson has been more consistent, averaging 5.6 points on 66% from the field. Martin, on the other hand, has averaged six points, but shot 5-for-13 through the three-game stretch.
Martin helped save his case slightly in the Nets' most recent game against the Phoenix Suns, where he scored 11 points in eight minutes, shooting perfect from the field. Wilson also played eight minutes in that game –– he scored three points and grabbed three rebounds.
Looking at their minutes distribution, it becomes clear that it has come down to those two for a roster spot. Both of them have played 45 minutes this preseason.
Wilson has the upper hand based on preseason play alone, and when you add on the fact that he's younger and a homegrown talent, it looks like Martin is at a major disadvantage.
Martin arguably played better than Wilson last season, averaging more rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game, while shooting better from the field and three-point range.
Both are on virtually the same contract, with Brooklyn picking up team options on their deals for this season worth a little over $2 million. Money doesn't play much of a factor because the Nets could more than likely re-sign either option to a new contract during or after this season.
It will depend on whether the front office values the past production of Martin more than the few flashes of improvement seen from Wilson thus far. Age and ceiling most likely play the biggest factors, and Wilson definitely has those in his favor, making a strong case for the final roster spot.