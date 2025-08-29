Rumor: Nets’ Haywood Highsmith Could Be on the Move Eventually
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez probably couldn't create a better fit for his system than new addition Haywood Highsmith, even if he were awarded the ability to create a player in his own image. Haywood's experience, defensive ability and scrappy playstyle are all exactly what Fernandez seeks in a player.
Those traits may not be enough to keep him in Brooklyn, not just long-term, but in the short-term as well. On the Stein Line, Jake Fischer detailed why the veteran forward may not be sticking around for the start of the 2025-26 regular season.
"He remains immediately trade-eligible as we speak, but that date is the unofficial start to the NBA’s in-season trade frenzy, with the majority of free agents who signed new deals this summer becoming trade-eligible then," Fischer wrote.
It seems unlikely that Highsmith would have many suitors as of late August, because had there been teams interested, the Nets would've had some competition when they added the 28-year-old in a salary dump with the Miami Heat two weeks ago. Now, if Brooklyn wants to move him at February's trade deadline, that's a different story. Rivals will have plenty of interest in a player like Highsmith, as Fischer points out.
"Brooklyn’s phone certainly figures to ring with interest in Highsmith, who has shown strong 3-and-D potential when healthy and already possesses some valuable postseason experience. The 28-year-old is also crucially scheduled to earn a modest $5.6 million this season, which would make him a comfortable addition for a contender in need of such attributes," he continued.
So, while Highsmith is "immediately trade-eligible," as Fischer notes, it makes far more sense for Brooklyn to wait for a market to materialize. Remember: the Nets only surrendered a second-round pick that has virtually zero chance of conveying to the Heat in exchange for Highsmith. That means any sort of return on Brooklyn's investment would be a net positive (no pun intended).
Plus, there's a near-guarantee between now and the trade deadline that a contender will be bitten by the injury bug. If a team with its eyes on a Larry O'Brien loses its primary wing defender, and Highsmith is playing well during his first season with the Nets, Brooklyn could easily add another second-rounder to its collection.
What was a late-summer throwaway deal could end up being another shrewd move by the Nets' front office, assuming they capitalize if given the opportunity.