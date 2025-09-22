Scouting Report Shows Fanbo Zeng as Smart Value Play for Nets
Entering training camp, CBA star Fanbo Zeng is one of the Brooklyn Nets' biggest question marks. He officially joined the team on an Exhibit 10 deal on Monday, per The New York Post's Brian Lewis.
Zeng, 22, comes over to Brooklyn after spending three seasons with the Beijing Ducks, where he averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists from 2022 to 2025. Initially committed to Gonzaga to play alongside current Nets forward Drew Timme, Zeng would opt against the collegiate route, instead suiting up for the G League Ignite.
But before Zeng returned to China, how was he viewed among scouts?
Again, information on Zeng prior to his deal with the Nets is quite hard to come by. NBAdraftroom.com published a brief scouting report ahead of his first season with the G League Ignite, although it is somewhat vague. He was projected as a "possible second-round pick" due to his ball-handling skills and dunking ability.
However, a user on votetheprocess.com went far more in-depth than any other outlet did back in 2020. Zeng was described as possessing an "impressive stroke" and "good release," which is a major positive for a Brooklyn frontcourt in dire need of floor spacing. He was also praised again for his ability to dribble and apparently even brought the ball up the court on the Beijing Ducks' U-19 squad. Zeng's biggest weakness was perceived to be his strength, an aspect that the Nets can work on once they get him into the weight room.
Now, the outlet that this scouting report comes from isn't universally utilized like, say, NBADraft.net, HoopsHype or The Ringer, but that's more so because of how unknown of a prospect Zeng really was. Still, the report shouldn't be viewed as gospel, but rather a small piece of insight into Brooklyn's new big man's history.
If all the praise he received can materialize in Kings County, the Nets will have found yet another hidden gem at a steal of a price—and even if he never adjusts to the professional level, the franchise's investment won't cause any sort of substantial damage.
These low-risk, high-reward deals have brought great fortune to Brooklyn since Jordi Fernandez took over as head coach. The Nets hope that Zeng will become the latest example of the organization's ability to find underrated and overlooked talent.