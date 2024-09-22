Should Nets Bring Back Dennis Smith Jr.?
Former Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is still looking for his next basketball home.
The one-time lottery pick played 56 games for the Nets last season, averaging 6.6 points per game. However, he has yet to sign with a team just weeks before training camp.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes Smith should be on a roster by now.
"Teams with pristine spacing in the half-court can likewise leverage his downhill juice into playmaking for others. He tossed an assist last season on a somewhat staggering 15.6 percent of his drives, a top-six mark among 143 players who finished at least 300 such possessions," Favale writes. "Pair this with his defensive activity at the point of attack, and you've got a nifty drive-and-disrupt reserve on your hands. To that end, Jose Alvarado is the only other player over the past three seasons to maintain a steal rate of at least three and an assist percentage of 20 or higher. So, um, yeah. Somebody sign this dude already."
For a team like the Nets, a point guard added to the roster cannot hurt, but if the Nets wanted him back, he probably would be on the roster by now.
Smith may not be the type of player people thought he was when he came into the NBA, but he can still help run an offense in a second unit and set up his teammates for success on the floor.
