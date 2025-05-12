Should Brooklyn Nets Consider Moving 2025 NBA Draft Picks?
Today is finally the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, and there couldn't be a bigger moment for the Brooklyn Nets at this point. With top-six odds to land the No. 1 overall pick, the direction of this franchise will be heavily determined by the results of tonight.
While Nets fans are focusing on their lottery pick, Brooklyn also possesses something extremely unique compared to the rest of the teams in the draft. The Nets will have three other first-round picks, as well as an early second-round pick, the most selections of any team this year.
Brooklyn has its own pick, as well as No. 19 (via MIL), 26 (via NYK), 27 (via HOU), and 36. In such a loaded draft class, the organization has the chance to pick high-end talent at five different spots, potentially setting the Nets up with a viable young core as they continue to rebuild.
However, the keyword there is 'potentially.' Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA Draft, and you never want to be the team that misses out on a player because of who you took with the pick before.
Fortunately for the Nets, they have five chances to draft franchise-altering talent. But one can't help but wonder what they could get back for even just a few of those selections.
There have been plenty of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, as Brooklyn still views him as a prime target. While he would certainly make the Nets better, he doesn't move the needle given the roster he'd come to. Trading for 'older' star doesn't make sense.
What Brooklyn could do with their draft picks is shift toward a young but established player. Think LaMelo Ball (23) or Zion Williamson (24), relatively young talent who can be the main building blocks on an up-and-coming postseason contender. The best part is, it wouldn't cost the Nets all of their draft picks this year.
Brooklyn could get away with sending two or three of those picks this year, plus players and maybe a future pick, to acquire its next franchise player, along with its lottery pick. Imagine if the Nets have a top-five pick in the draft, but their pick is more of a co-star than the entire franchise. It takes a massive load off everyone's shoulders.