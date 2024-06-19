Should Nets Trade Dorian Finney-Smith for Draft Picks?
If the Brooklyn Nets wanted to trade into the 2024 NBA Draft, they could easily do so. All they have to do is make Mikal Bridges available, but it's clear that the Nets don't wish to do that.
They don't have too many options or players they can trade in order to move into the draft, but one of the few resources they have is veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
"Brooklyn could get back into the middle or late first round by putting Dorian Finney-Smith on the table," Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz writes.
Finney-Smith, 31, started 56 games for the Nets this past season, averaging 8.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. While he's a solid player, he doesn't fit the Nets timeline and only has two years left on his contract. If he were an expiring deal, Finney-Smith would almost certainly be on the block, but given that he's got two years left, he may be able to fetch a first-round pick if the right team is willing to bite.
A team like the Phoenix Suns at No. 22 or the New York Knicks with No. 24 or 25 make sense for a potential Finney-Smith trade.
Ultimately, the Nets need younger talent to progress in the rebuild. Finney-Smith isn't that, but he could be flipped into a player that has a much higher ceiling if Brooklyn plays its cards right.
