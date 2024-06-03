Should Nets Trade for Hawks' Clint Capela?
The Brooklyn Nets have a lot of question marks when it comes to the center position this offseason.
Arguably the team's top priority this summer should be to re-sign Nic Claxton, who will be a looking for a massive raise from his two-year, $17 million contract.
But if Claxton leaves in free agency, they will need to find a replacement center, and Atlanta Hawks veteran Clint Capela could be an option.
Capela, 30, could also be looking for a new home this summer with one year remaining on his contract with the Hawks. Atlanta holds the No. 1 pick and could draft Capela's replacement in French big man Alex Sarr. If that ends up being the case, Capela will be shopped around the league, and Brooklyn could be a destination.
With the Hawks eager to move on from Capela in this hypothetical scenario, they may be willing to attach an asset in order to sweeten the deal. A team like the Nets would love to take that on, given the team's lack of future draft capital.
Capela is set to make just over $22 million this season, which is a bit pricey, but he would likely only be in the Nets' plans for the upcoming year.
Capela can be a veteran presence for a young Nets team that doesn't have much pressure in trying to compete in 2024-25, and he could be seen as a potential trade deadline candidate, where Brooklyn could extract even more value out of him in February to center-needy contenders.
