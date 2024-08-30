Should Cam Thomas Switch to Point Guard For the Nets This Season?
Cam Thomas will enter the 2024-25 NBA season as the clear star for the Brooklyn Nets after they hit the reset button by trading Mikal Bridges. With the team almost certainly looking to build through the coming drafts, the Nets will focus more on player development within their young core. The core consists of Thomas, Jalen Wilson, and Noah Clowney, among others.
Thomas averaged 22.5 points last season, an impressive jump from 10.6 per contest in 2022-23. A big weakness in his game is his ability to be a playmaker at 6-foot-3. Thomas averaged just 2.9 assists in 31.4 minutes per game. If he wants to make that continued leap as one of the league's best players, being able to emerge as a playmaker would do wonders for his game and the Nets as a whole.
It might be worth it for head coach Jordi Fernandez to try Thomas as the starting point guard this season. Right now, Dennis Schroder has the job, but he along with other Nets veterans is rumored to be on the trade market.
It could happen at any point in the season, too. Schroder can be a mentor for Thomas, which could happen from the German starting at point to open the season, or Thomas can learn as Schroder comes off of the bench, giving more opportunities to the 22-year-old.
Not only would Thomas be able to distribute and increase his assist numbers, but he could also have the ball more in transition. Given Fernandez's emphasis on fast-paced offense and player development, it may be worth seeing Brooklyn's offense change with Thomas running the point.
