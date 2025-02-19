Should the Brooklyn Nets Address the Backcourt in the 2025 NBA Draft?
While Cam Thomas (who is headed to restricted free agency) and D'Angelo Russell (assuming he accepts his player option this summer) appear likely to spearhead the Brooklyn Nets' backcourt in the 2025-26 season, could the franchise look at adding another playmaker this offseason?
In NBADraft.net's recent mock draft, Brooklyn selects Akransas guard Boogie Fland with the 6th overall selection of the 2025 NBA Draft. The Nets' draft positioning is all speculation, as there is equal opportunity that the team is headed to either the draft lottery or postseason in the coming weeks.
But just for argument's sake, let's assume the organiation secures a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. Would adding a guard be the best possible option?
Fland specifically has been great in the games he's played during his freshman campaign under John Calipari, although he hasn't suited up since Jan. 18 due to injury. When healthy, Fland holds averages of 15.1 points and 5.7 assists per game while facilitating a Razorbacks team in the thick of SEC competition.
With Thomas and Russell expected to be back in the fold next season, selecting a guard with such a valuable pick may not be the smartest option. If Dylan Harper somehow falls into the Nets' lap — he's a can't miss guard prospect — but Fland has not yet displayed the repertoire the Rutgers' star possesses.
Brooklyn extended Nic Claxton last summer, and Day'Ron Sharpe — like Thomas — is headed for restricted free agency. If general manager Sean Marks decides to bolster the frontcourt, Thomas Sorber out of Georgetown could be an option.
Given the state of the Nets' rebuild, selecting the best player available should still be the approach heading into year two of the overhaul. If that ends up being Fland, Sorber or one of the near-unanimous top three prospects (Harper, Ace Bailey, Cooper Flagg), so be it.
The speculation will only intensify as Brooklyn's draft position becomes clearer. While much can (and will) change between now and May, the Nets' direction in the upcoming draft will become much more apparent as their proverbial dominoes continue to fall.
