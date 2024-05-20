Should the Brooklyn Nets Engage in Trade Talks with the New York Knicks?
After a tough second-round series, the New York Knicks offseason begins, losing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.
Rumors have been flying around for the past few months that Mikal Bridges could join his Villanova teammates, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, in Manhattan, as Bridges talked highly of the fans at Madison Square Garden, making some of the Nets faithful unhappy.
The Knicks don't have a lot of room to sign any new free agents, and already have to worry about re-signing guys like OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein. However, trade rumors surrounding Bridges and All-Star Julius Randle are in the headlines.
The Knicks-Nets rivalry flared up again after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving chose to reside in Brooklyn over Manhattan. There have been many fun moments from their recent battles, such as the Nets' three-point win in a thriller at Barclays Center in 2022, Durant calling former Knicks guard Evan Fournier 'too small,' and Brunson and Julius Randle combining for 60 points as Knicks fans flocked into the Nets' home arena.
As the Nets figure out their direction this offseason, it will come with the decision of trading or keeping Bridges. New York could be one of those teams to be in line for the former All-Defensive player.
As much as a trade between the two teams could work, the New York media would have a field day if Bridges was dealt to the Nets' rival. It would hurt the organization too much if the Knicks got what they wanted, as Bridges would fit perfectly in Tom Thibodeau's system.
It's simple. Both teams and their fanbases dislike each other. When the Nets were a playoff team and got eliminated, Knicks fans rejoiced. It's vice-versa this time around. No team in any other sport is immediately discussing a trade with their rival, it just doesn't make any sense.
Maybe both teams put that aside and engage in talks, but it would be too painful for each fanbase to see either of their players across the river.
