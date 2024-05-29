Should the Brooklyn Nets Rekindle a Reunion with Bruce Brown?
According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, former Brooklyn Nets player Bruce Brown should be a hot name on the trade market this offseason.
"Bruce Brown, who had an underwhelming few months with the Raptors last season, holds a huge key to the team’s summer plans. And it all should come to a head right around the NBA draft. The Raptors have until June 29 (two days after the draft) to exercise an option on the $23 million (U.S.) he’s owed next season — a valuable expiring contract to put on the market," Smith reported.
As it relates to exercising Brown’s contract option, the thinking is that they’ll only opt into it if a trade is already in place, which would also give Toronto more stability going into contract negotiations on an extension with Gary Trent Jr.
As the offseason continues on, should the Brooklyn Nets be one of the suitors for Brown? This would be quite the reunion for the Raptors guard who at times plays forward and the Nets.
Before playing a pivotal role for the Denver Nuggets on their way to winning the 2023 NBA championship, Brown went from not getting into the rotation to starting for the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn acquired Brown from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Dzanan Musa and a pick in the 2021 draft. Brown's tenure with Brooklyn came to an end after he became a free agent following the 2022 postseason. In the Nets' first-round series, he was arguably the second-best player for the team, averaging 14 points and 4.8 rebounds in the series while making the most of his timely shots with players like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant shouldered most of the offensive load for the Nets.
