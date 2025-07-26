Should the Brooklyn Nets Start Nolan Traore This Season?
Drafting five rookies certainly seems like a great haul when you are in the middle of a rebuilding franchise. That is, until you have to decide who will have to start and who will be coming off the bench. For the Brooklyn Nets, this decision may be a bit harder than for other teams because their front office selected three guards in this year's NBA Draft who all fit the same play style.
At the 2025 NBA Summer League, Nolan Traore attained some solid minutes, giving Brooklyn's front office and fans a sliver of his skillset, getting fans excited for the Frenchman's future with the team. He logged an average of 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the couple of games that he played. The box score might not be appealing to the eye, but his motor, IQ and willingness to shoot certainly pass the test for a rookie guard/potential wing.
Certainly, the biggest concern right now for the fan base is whether or not Cam Thomas is around for the 2025-26 season, but if the rising star guard is to part ways with the team, then at least the Nets will be prepared with players to fill in immediately.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman touched on what Nolan Traore's future could look like this season, depending on Cam Thomas' status.
"With the Brooklyn Nets expected to prioritize prospects' development and the 2026 draft, they could elect to start Nolan Traore with Egor Demin. We're still waiting to hear what happens with free agent Cam Thomas, but drafting both Demin and Traore suggests the Nets aren't so concerned about traditional positions," stated Wasserman. "With Traore, who just spent the year as a starting point guard at 18 years old in France's top league, we'll likely see the transition play and playmaking translate first. He brings speed and IQ in the half court, where he's at his best manipulating defenses and making passing reads."
Wasserman would also state that Brooklyn should make the No. 19 overall pick a starter to start the season in the fall, with his role being used as a facilitator for the team.
Development is still to come in Traore's game as he is still only 19 years old, but with the right growth as a scorer, Brooklyn can turn one of their five rookies into a bona fide cornerstone player.