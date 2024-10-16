Sky's the Limit for Nets' Cam Thomas
The Brooklyn Nets are a rebuilding team coming into the season, and that basically gives shooting guard Cam Thomas a blank canvas for what he can do.
Thomas, who turned 23 earlier this week, is entering the final season of his rookie contract after being chosen in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft by the Nets.
Thomas isn't expected to be a star in the NBA, but as a prolific scorer, he has a chance to do some damage with the Nets this season.
With Mikal Bridges traded to the New York Knicks for few legitimate pieces for this year's team, Thomas will emerge as the player with the ball in his hands most often for the Nets. He'll be given the green light to be exactly who he is — a professional scorer.
With his impending free agency, Thomas is going to give it his all night in and night out for a Nets team that shouldn't be very good. However, that could be the perfect opportunity for him to have his best season yet for Brooklyn and earn as much money as he can going into the offseason.
Thomas and the Nets have two more preseason games left, with the first coming tonight on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.
