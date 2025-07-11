Summer League Recap: Brooklyn Nets vs Oklahoma City Thunder
The Brooklyn Nets kicked off their Summer League mini-camp against the Oklahoma City Thunder as both teams were able to get a good gauge of their rookies and other young players on their respective rosters.
Only four rookies will be playing, as many know Drake Powell will be sidelined for the Summer League; however, the No. 22 pick will still be in Las Vegas to work out with the team.
Brooklyn decided to start the game with a lineup featuring three out of their five first-round selections from the 2025 NBA Draft. Both Egor Demin and Nolan Traore were given the nod at the guard spots, while fellow rookie Danny Wolf started alongside returning players Drew Timme and Tosan Evbuomwan in the Nets' backcourt.
The No. 8 overall pick, Egor Demin, played underwhelming, to say the least, going without a point in the first half, finishing the game with eight points and four rebounds for Brooklyn.
The most comfortable rookie on the floor for the Nets seemed to be the Frenchman Nolan Traore, who led all rookies with 13 points and three assists
Tosan Evbuomwan led the Nets with nine points in the first half, with Drew Timme right behind him with eight of his own. Evbuomwan would also log five personal fouls in the first half, which limited his time in the second half of the game.
Timme would wind up leading the all scorers with 22 points, looking like the old Gonzaga Drew Timme as he looks to earn a contract during the Nets Summer League mini-camp.
Timme would take a pass off the head from rookie Danny Wolf. The clip immediately made its rounds around the media, with Timme jokingly telling the broadcast team in the second half that the pass almost gave him a concussion.
Oklahoma City's Ajay Mitchell and Chris Youngblood logged double-digit first halves, which helped the Thunder take a seven-point lead heading into halftime despite the game being tied at 34 at one point.
Brooklyn would come out of halftime with a very different tempo, scoring on all cylinders to keep the game within fighting distance, at one point tying the ball game again.
It would only be momentary, though, as the Thunder would pull away from the Nets in the second half to close out the first Summer League game for both squads, as the Nets would fall to the Thunder 90-81.
Brooklyn will now look to regroup before their next game on July 13 against the Washington Wizards.