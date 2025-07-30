Suns Offer Kuminga $90M Deal; Warriors Blocking S&T—Impact on the Nets?
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas, Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga all fall into the same category. They're all 23 years old or younger, restricted free agents who haven't generated much interest since hitting the open market.
All three are reportedly seeking deals that pay them $30 million annually, which none are expected to receive. However, the first domino may be close to falling, which could create a more concrete value to help with negotiations.
That domino is Kuminga, who may end up staying in the Western Conference. Per ESPN's Anthony Slater, the Phoenix Suns have offered Kuminga a contract that would pay him close to his desired number.
"The most significant negotiations have been with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, getting proposals up to four years approaching $90 million total, including a player option for the final season, sources said," Slater wrote on Wednesday. "Phoenix has made the most lucrative push via sign-and-trade."
This development could directly impact Thomas' negotiations with Brooklyn—but it may not matter. Here's why:
For argument's sake, let's say Kuminga signs this deal with Phoenix. Regardless of whether Golden State matches the offer, Kuminga will be getting paid nearly $23 million per season. Thomas can take this framework to the Nets in an attempt to end this chaotic saga.
Kuminga being taken off the market gives Thomas and Giddey foundations to build their negotiations on.
However, that still may not impact Brooklyn at all. Just because Kuminga gets a shiny new deal doesn't mean the Nets lose any sort of leverage. They're still the team that can pay Thomas the most, and the right to match any offer sheet he signs essentially traps the 23-year-old.
While in theory, one of the three players getting signed would help better evaluate the remaining two, Thomas' situation is unique. He may gain a better idea of what he could command as an unrestricted free agent next summer, but if his desire is to remain in Brooklyn long-term, Kuminga's prospective deal may not have much of an impact on his talks with the Nets.