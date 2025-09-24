Inside The Nets

Terance Mann is Here to Stay, and the Hometown Hero Could See a Breakout Season With the Nets

Mann opened up about what it's like to be back in Brooklyn as an NBA player, and it's clear he wants to stay.

Colin Simmons

Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Terance Mann (14) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets acquired Terance Mann in a three-team deal this offseason, including the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics. Although main intentions were likely to get the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (Drake Powell), Mann has the tools to help the organization in the present and the future.

It's important to note that Mann is currently the oldest player on the Nets' roster at 28 years old, but the idea of him taking a leap with his play this coming season is not so far-fetched.

The Brooklyn native expressed this new situation as an opportunity to show people he's more than just the role player he has been throughout his career. The Nets have a veteran who wants to be there, and although it may be challenging with several young mouths to feed, he could shock people around the league.

Media Day Reaffirmations

Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) and guard Terance Mann
Brooklyn's media day was held on Sept. 23, and Mann talked about his excitement of playing for his hometown team.

"I'm really happy to be able to experience this in my career," Mann said. "Not a lot of people get to experience this."

The former Florida State Seminole made the NBA Playoffs in four of his six seasons, but he is happy to be in this situation because of his background. Mann's family now has easy access to see him play after he spent most of his career on the West Coast with late start times for his family in Brooklyn.

The borough has undergone noticeable changes since Mann left for college. From the buildings to the people, to the overall vibe of the city, it has been an adjustment.

"I talk about it every day," Mann said. "I was walking around downtown Brooklyn before Barclays was even there."

Breakout Possibility for Mann

Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) during the first
Mann is a career 8.1 points per game scorer, carving out his role as a three-and-D player. He has had to play behind superstars like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Trae Young during his two stops in the league. Now, there may be prolific scorers on the Nets' roster, but this is the best opportunity for touches Mann has had.

Either shooting guard or small forward is where he will likely play. Cam Thomas and Ziaire Williams are projected to hold down the starting spots.

A Thomas trade or Williams not improving as much as the front office hopes could thrust him into the starting lineup. On the other hand, Mann may have his best opportunity at getting a high volume of shots off the bench. He averaged 9.8 points per game in 29 games off the Hawks' bench.

