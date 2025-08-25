Terance Mann Ready to Lead Young Nets After Return to Brooklyn Roots
Perhaps Terance Mann wasn't the reason the Brooklyn Nets got involved with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, allowing Kristaps Porzingis to switch Eastern Conference squads. Maybe the Nets were solely after the first-round draft pick, which ended up being Drake Powell.
Even if that was the case, Mann, a Brooklyn native, is poised to make a massive impact.
Mann is 28 years old, tying him for the team's oldest player, the other being the recently acquired Haywood Highsmith. He's expected to be a vocal leader almost immediately for the Nets' young roster, a responsibility that Mann is more than ready for.
“It didn’t come as a surprise to me,” Mann said of the transaction to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. “It’s going to be crazy to play in an environment like that, something new. I’m one of the oldest guys on the team, want to be a leader, show those guys what it takes to win.”
While Brooklyn isn't expected to contend in any way next season, Mann's experience with winning could be extremely valuable to the younger members of the roster. Mann has played in four separate postseason runs, averaging six points and 2.4 rebounds per game across 43 appearances. During his time with the LA Clippers, Mann even reached a conference finals in 2021, eventually falling to the Phoenix Suns in six games. So, he's got some experience.
And he can't wait to begin mentoring the incoming rookie class, which consists of Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf.
“I’ve been with those guys a ton this summer and they’re super hungry, willing to learn basketball. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited for the challenge and I feel like I was built for this. I’m in my prime right now and ready to show the world what I’ve really got outside this role I’ve been playing for the last six seasons,” Mann continued.
Given the lack of veteran presence on the 2025-26 roster, Mann could be a vital part of the Nets' rebuild going forward. He'll serve as one of the first nurturers of five talents that will be major players in Brooklyn's progression, which is an extremely important responsibility.
And that's not even considering what Mann can do for his own career in Brooklyn. He'll have plenty of chances to prove himself as more than just another scrappy role player, all while teaching the Nets' next generation.