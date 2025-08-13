The 2025 Offseason has Only Increased the Brooklyn Nets' International Presence
Often referred to as the "little brother" of the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets may have a bigger presence around the globe.
The Nets have an estimated overseas fanbase of over 50 million. This growth can be credited to factors such as the team's international ownership, an abundance of games abroad, a focus on global marketing and drafting foreign players.
Statistics will back up the Nets' fame. For instance, they ranked fifth in unique viewership on NBA League Pass, eighth in NBA "favorites" and "follows" internationally, along with the ninth most overseas followers on Instagram.
International Ownership Impacting Recognition
While in Brooklyn, the organization has seen majority ownership in the hands of international businessmen. Until 2019, Russian politician Mikhail Prokhorov held the title of owner, bringing many European fans to the team.
Taiwanese-Canadian businessman Joseph Tsai became the majority owner after Prokhorov at an estimated sale of $3.5 billion. Along with Tsai, higher-ups within the Nets have made an emphasis on expanding their brand by way of international marketing.
The push for more exposure across the world has resulted in the team being the third most popular NBA affiliate in both China and France.
How Have Moves During the 2025 offseason Further Increased Global Popularity?
The biggest factor contributing to more fans flocking to the Nets from the far reaches of the world is due to their international player selections in the 2025 NBA Draft. Four of the five selections have roots in other countries outside the United States.
Starting at the top with Egor Demin, he was born in Moscow, Russia, and played at the Moscow Basketball Academy before Real Madrid's basketball academy in Spain. In an interview with the New York Times, Demin explained his desire to stay in touch with his roots and reach other Russian kids.
“For so many years, there was nobody from Russia, so it’s kind of like, it doesn’t feel real," Demin said. "My task is kind of to show that I’m from Russia, but it didn’t stop me from becoming an NBA player and accomplishing my dream."
Going into the players who have no experience playing basketball in America, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf bring many French and Israeli fans to the team. The Jewish community was especially supportive of Saraf, as there are very few players with his roots in the league.
Another player of Israeli descent in the draft class was Danny Wolf, who played in college for Yale and Michigan. The Nets are using these players' backgrounds to reach more fans. A preseason game against Hapoel Jerusalem is scheduled for Oct. 4. Brooklyn hosted another Israeli team in last year's preseason, but it holds new meaning now with Saraf and Wolf on the roster.
The Nets will also travel to China to play the Phoenix Suns in two preseason games in the NBA's return to China for the first time since 2019.
The misconception that Brooklyn is an afterthought compared to New York is getting old. Although the Knicks have a storied history and fans across the United States, they do not reach the amount of international fans as the Nets.