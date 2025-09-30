The 'Biggest Question' for the Brooklyn Nets Revolves Around Shot Creators
The Brooklyn Nets enter the 2025-26 season with few aspirations to be successful as a team, yet more mouths to feed than most teams.
There are five new faces on the Nets from the 2025 NBA Draft and four players acquired via offseason trades. The coaching staff will allocate touches between their established veterans and new young talent to maximize the team's potential.
With so many uncertainties surrounding Brooklyn heading into the season, Bleacher Report revealed its biggest question for each team before the regular season begins.
"Will there be enough space and opportunity in the offense for Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr.?"
Thomas recently signed his qualifying offer worth $6 million, and Porter Jr. is under contract until the 2027 offseason, making $38.3 million this season. The Nets will have to decide if their veteran scorers are part of long-term plans.
The starting lineup is not set in stone, but it seems safe to say that Thomas and Porter Jr. will hold down two spots in the first five. Nic Claxton is also expected to hold down the front court per usual.
That leaves two spots open with several players who could contend and rotate in the lineup. Egor Demin was taken at No. 8 in the Draft, and given Brooklyn's rebuilding mentality, he is likely to be given a chance with the starters. Many wings will likely cycle through the starting unit during the season.
But why are touches for the Nets' prolific scorers up in the air?
On paper, Thomas and Porter Jr. should have the most opportunity of their careers as the clear-cut best scorers on the team. However, the coaching staff/front office might prefer to get the ball in the hands of their prospects so they can develop.
Nolan Traoré, Ben Saraf and Demin will be thrown into the fire and given the chance to run the offense, which could hinder others' shot volume. On the other hand, with the influx of playmaking Brooklyn has, Thomas and Porter Jr. could both have the shots they desire.
The problem is that the rookies aren't the only players who need touches to develop. There are currently 12 players on the roster under 25 years old, and the Nets will have to balance developing the youth while keeping players like Thomas and Porter Jr. happy.