The Brooklyn Nets Have a Drew Timme Dilemma
A case can absolutely be made that toward the end of the 2024-25 season, Drew Timme was the most fun to watch and impactful player on the Brooklyn Nets. As the team headed toward the draft lottery, the Gonzaga product was given free reign, and he didn't disappoint.
Timme averaged 12.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game across just nine appearances, wooing fans with his endless hustle and effortless ability to flirt with double-doubles.
He then replicated this at the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, where Timme again dominated the competition and appeared to be a true difference maker for the Nets heading into year two of their total rebuild.
So, what's the problem? Or "dilemma," if you will?
Well, Brooklyn's roster construction is presently somewhat of an enigma. Fanbo Zeng was just signed yesterday, a 6-foot-10 CBA star, and Day'Ron Sharpe re-upped on a new deal on the first day of free agency. Plus, Nic Claxton should still be pencilled in as the Nets' starter, creating a crowded situation in the frontcourt.
Therefore, if there isn't room with the fives for Timme, what about the four spot?
Things get trickier when projecting Timme as a power forward, because...
Brooklyn has spent two first-round picks on the position in the last three drafts. The Nets found a hidden gem in Noah Clowney, who still has an extremely high ceiling amid his continued development, and just drafted Michigan product Danny Wolf in late June. Clowney is more of a bigger, athletic three than true four, and Wolf doubles as a big and facilitator on the floor.
The room could use the traditional rebounding skills Timme offers, but the Nets front office and coaching staff may prefer to get the deeper investments (players they spent valuable picks on) over a 24-year-old who is only making a little over $1 million per season.
With all of this in mind, how should Brooklyn approach Timme?
Full transparency: it really depends on how the rest of training camp pans out. Timme could be an incredibly valuable asset going forward, especially as a difference-maker on the glass. That said, if someone emerges as a training camp hero, seeing Timme land an opportunity elsewhere wouldn't come as a shock.
He could be an extremely important asset to the Nets—as long as they recognize so. Until the final roster is released, Timme's name will be one to watch.