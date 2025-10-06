The Brooklyn Nets Playmaking Shift is Already in Full Effect
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets were 24th in the NBA for assists per game with 25.2 a game. In their 123-88 preseason win over Hapoel Jerusalem, the Nets surpassed that average with 31 assists.
There were only 16 games in the 2024-25 season where the Nets had 30 assists or more. This game gave hope for that number to increase. It wasn't just one or two players, either. Four different players had at least four assists on the night.
Brooklyn did exactly what they were expected to against a team from the Israeli Premier League, scoring over 120 points while holding Hapoel to less than 90 points.
It's of note that 2025 No. 8 overall pick Egor Demin did not play in the game because of a plantar fascia injury. The Rookie is expected to be a captain of the offense during this season and was labeled the best playmaker in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The pick of Demin at No. 8 was still questioned, though, because he was labeled as a point guard who can't get downhill and can't shoot. He may already have the shot figured out after shooting 43.5% from three on 7.7 attempts per game in three games at NBA Summer League.
It may be too soon to say Brooklyn's playmaking struggles are fixed, but the signs from its first preseason game are promising. Multiple players put together unselfish performances against Hapoel, and the pass-first mentality is in full effect.
Standout Performances
In the starting lineup, Ben Saraf, Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. combined for 14 assists. Saraf got the start and played 18 minutes on the night. The 19-year-old totaled nine points, six assists, one turnover and had the highest plus/minus on the team.
Saraf's hype from training camp seems to have transferred over to live sequences. Although it's not against the same competition he'll see later this month, his feel for the game is that of someone much older than he currently is.
Thomas and Porter Jr. are often labeled as pure scorers or even ball hogs. That did not look like the case against Hapoel. They both played 17 minutes and had four assists apiece.
If these two electric scorers can help increase the pace on offense and stop the ball from sticking, this team could be better because of it.
Off the bench, another rookie impressed with his passing. Danny Wolf recorded five assists and two turnovers in 15 minutes of play. Having a 7-footer that can see the floor as well as he can opens up the offensive possibilities.