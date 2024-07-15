The Brooklyn Nets Rank as the Tenth Most Valuable Franchise in the NBA
Since moving to Brooklyn in 2012, the Nets have established themselves as one of the most valuable franchises in the NBA. The Nets relocated to Brooklyn because their previous owner, Bruce Ratner, envisioned playing in a brand-new arena that would serve as one the main attractions for the development of Atlantic Yards.
Being one of the thirty teams playing in a place like New York is still one of the best business moves from any franchise in the league. In a research study by the International Trade Administration, New York lured in the most non-American tourists of any state in the country by more than a million. With no NBA overseas, this was convenient considering basketball lovers could choose between two teams when deciding on which game to attend: the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.
Before moving to Brooklyn, the Nets played for 35 seasons in New Jersey, where they had spells at the IZOD Center, Brendan Byrne Arena, Continental Airlines Arena, and Prudential Center. Now with Barclays Center as their new home, it's safe to say Ratner's vision paid off.
According to the Express Web Desk of the Indian Express, the franchise ranks as the tenth most valuable team in the league with an estimated value of $3.85 billion.
Their big-city location to go with star power throughout the years has unquestionably raised their value, placing them so high on the list, even in spite of the lack of trophies. Going into the 2024-25 season, the Nets will continue to build on their success after missing out on the play-in tournament and the playoffs with a 32-50 record that secured the eleventh seed last year. So far, in preparations for training camp, the Summer League is underway with the Nets losing their first game of the contest yesterday to the Los Angeles Clippers. They are now 1-1 with playoff seedings still up for grabs.
