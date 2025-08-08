The Perfect Nets Trade for Jaden Hardy—That They Can’t Pull Off
The Brooklyn Nets nearly covered every "rebuilding" base during the 2025 offseason. They brought an influx of youth to the team by selecting five rookies in June's draft, added a first-rounder (which turned into Drake Powell) for taking on Terance Mann's contract and swapped Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr., a proven player who has history with their head coach.
However, there's one thing the Nets didn't do. And that's adding a young player with high potential, who no longer fits the timeline of the team they're currently on. This describes Dallas Mavericks guard Jaden Hardy perfectly.
Vishwesha Kumar of Fadeaway World put together a three-team mock deal that lands Hardy in Brooklyn in a transaction that also includes the Boston Celtics. Here's the framework:
Boston Celtics Receive: Daniel Gafford (via Mavericks), Max Christie (via Mavericks), 2029 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick (via Mavericks), 2030 Dallas Mavericks first-round pick (via Mavericks), 2026 Brooklyn Nets second-round pick (via Nets), 2030 Philadelphia 76ers second-round pick (via Mavericks)
Dallas Mavericks Receive: Derrick White (via Celtics)
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Jaden Hardy (via Mavericks)
The Nets part with a second-round pick and gain Hardy, a crafty scoring guard who is itching for a larger role. He absolutely passes the eye test, but the 15.9 minutes per game he was handed last season weren't enough for him to fully display his skills.
This would be an immediate "yes" from the Nets' front office, if they were allowed to agree to the proposal. The issue is: they can't.
Brooklyn can only carry 21 players into training camp. 18 of those slots are already filled. Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe—while not having officially put pen to paper yet—have agreed to new contracts that would raise the total to 20.
And, of course, Cam Thomas remains a restricted free agent. He'll likely fill that final spot if or when progress is made on his new contract.
So, the Nets simply wouldn't have the personnel flexibility to pull off a trade for Hardy, unless they waive/release someone in a corresponding move. And right now, they seem content with the guys they have in place.
That's obviously subject to change—and has to change before the regular season because Brooklyn can only have 15 guys on the active roster—but there are no indications at the moment that the front office is looking to orchestrate any more moves.
While there's been little traction on a new deal, Thomas still seems to be at the forefront of the priority list, regardless of how ugly negotiations have reportedly become. The Nets wouldn't go after an outside guard before deciding on the future of one of their own.
Still, Hardy would look good in black and white.