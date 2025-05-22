The Sneaky Move the Nets Should Make to Land Giannis in Brooklyn
In a Michael Jordan-inspired announcement, Thanasis Antetokounmpo recently revealed that he'll be making his return to the NBA.
"I'm back," Antetokounmpo said on his podcast, "Thanalysis Show," after missing all of the 2024-25 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles.
Antetokounmpo has been a career role player thus far, averaging 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds across six professional campaigns, but the 32-year-old possesses something that league executives may value far more than his playing contribution: his relationship with his brother, Giannis.
Thanasis and Giannis' bond has been well documented over the years, as the two-time MVP has spoken glowingly of his older brother since the two teamed up with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019.
"My brother, Thanasis. I am the man that I am because of him. Not even close. This guy is… If you could mold the perfect brother, he has to be up there, man," Giannis told ClutchPoints back in 2024. "Without them, I wouldn't be even close to the man that I am today. I'm not even going to say the player. Who cares about the player? I'm talking about the man, as a father, as a person. I wouldn't even be speaking with you. I wouldn't be even close if I didn't have this in my life.”
Both brothers are now in the news, each potentially looking for a new home. Thanasis is a free agent, and Giannis is set to meet with Milwaukee management to decide on whether to continue their relationship or not.
With the brothers' connection in mind, the Brooklyn Nets could target the older Antetokounmpo in hopes of luring the younger one to Kings County. The two have long appeared to be a package deal, and as the Nets sit squarely in the Giannis sweepstakes, taking care of Thanasis could help accelerate the process.
But Thanasis could be of more use than just a catalyst to land Giannis. His numbers aren't anything spectacular, but Thanasis was part of the Bucks' 2021 title squad. He's witnessed the game on the biggest stage, and could certainly provide advice and mentorship to some of the Nets' younger faces.
Now that Thanasis is set to return to action, it'd be a shock to see him not rejoin forces with Giannis wherever he ends up. But if Brooklyn and GM Sean Marks wants a leg up on other franchises, beginning to target Thanasis now could help make Giannis' decision even easier.