The Top Three Brooklyn Nets With the Most Trade Value
Entering the 2025-26 season, the Brooklyn Nets have perhaps the lowest expectations in years. It has been a relatively slow process since the departure of their title-contending core, but the Nets have almost completely wiped the roster since then, setting themselves for a rebuild with plenty of young faces and draft picks.
It was a big offseason for Brooklyn. The team brought in some veterans, but the biggest focus will be on the team's five first-round picks making their debuts this season. However, plenty of talent is still up for trade with the Nets being over the standard roster limit of 15 players.
With that being said, moves will likely be made before the season begins, but trades can also happen in-season. Aside from the rookies, who on the Nets have the most trade value heading into the new NBA year?
Honorable Mention: Terance Mann
Outside of the top three, an argument for this spot can be made for Haywood Highsmith, Ziaire Williams, or even Day'Ron Sharpe. However, Mann has remained one of the more underrated wings in the league, and he's gotten some major opportunities over the years.
Last season with the Atlanta Hawks, the 28-year-old averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 30 games. Mann put up some of his best numbers since the 2021-22 season, but what makes him even more valuable is his playoff experience at his age.
Since entering the league, Mann has seen the playoffs every year except for 2022 and 2025. He's had some big moments, most notably his 39-point performance in Game 6 of the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals.
Overall, Mann is a solid perimeter player with good defense and spot-up shooting. He could be extremely valuable to playoff teams looking to make a trade, especially with a potential starting spot this year.
3. Nic Claxton
Claxton has been rumored to be a trade piece for a while now. One of the last Nets remaining from the Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era, the 6-foot-11 center has consistently been a defensive anchor and above-average rebounder throughout his career. At his peak, Claxton averaged 12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game during the 2022-23 season.
Last season, the 26-year-old put up 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He should be given some leeway, though, as he was dealing with injuries and didn't play as much at the beginning of the year. Nevertheless, Claxton is still viewed as a major trade piece for playoff and championship contenders, especially given his age.
2. Cam Thomas
Before Nets fans blow a fuse, this isn't meant to undermine Thomas and his abilities. At 23 years old, he's already one of the better scorers in the league. However, there are still some questions left unanswered as he enters what could be his final season with the team.
Thomas recently took the $6 million qualifying offer after a summer of drama and uncertainty regarding his future. He wanted big money, but now his camp is betting on himself this season in hopes of a large contract in 2026 free agency.
However, there's a reason the Nets didn't prioritize Thomas's free agency over other aspects of the offseason. Not that this is the sole reason, but there are still concerns with the 6-foot-3 shooting guard's scoring efficiency and his ability to contribute in other aspects of the game, specifically defense and playmaking.
With some questions about Thomas' game heading into the new season, the rest of the league doesn't think as highly of the star as Nets fans do. Not to mention, he was injured for most of last season, playing just 25 games. For those reasons, Brooklyn may not be able to get better trade value out of him compared to the top spot.
1. Michael Porter Jr.
Porter Jr. will have the perfect opportunity to boost his trade value in his first season not a part of the Denver Nuggets. Traded, along with a future first-round pick, to Brooklyn in exchange for Cam Johnson, people seem to forget how value he is and will continue to be.
Last season was a career year for Porter, averaging 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 50-40-77 shooting splits. As a third scoring option, that screams value, but a shoulder injury and poor end to the playoffs left a sour taste in many people's mouths after last season.
At 6-foot-10, the 27-year-old doesn't have much to improve upon at this point. He's already a three-level scorer and can defend, given his height, frame and athleticism. The only real flaw in his game is his playmaking. If the Nets decide to trade him midseason, it will probably be at a point where stats are at a career best, and it could bring back more value than simply Cam Johnson.