Theo Pinson Fuels Giannis-to-Nets Buzz: 'Brooklyn, I Heard, Is a Real Thing'
The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Brooklyn Nets hypothetical pairing has begun to pick up steam beyond fan and media speculation. Now, former NBA players are starting to discuss the matter, with former Net Theo Pinson at the forefront.
On the "To The Baha" podcast hosted by Pinson, Raymond Felton, Tyler Relph, Charlie Villanueva and Kameron Wilkerson, Antetokounmpo's looming decision of where his future lies became a topic of discussion. Pinson, a UNC product who spent two seasons in Brooklyn, revealed the franchise is squarely involved in the sweepstakes.
"Brooklyn, I heard, is a real thing," Pinson said. "You got to really think about Brooklyn's track record. They did put one hell of a [expletive] team together. [GM] Sean Marks knows how to go get the [expletive] done. He's revamped it."
When specifcially pinpointing a positive reason for the "Greek Freak" to land in Kings County, Pinson praised the organization's rehab team.
"I'll tell you, for training staff, I don't know if there's a better one than Brooklyn," Pinson continued.
That's extremely high praise coming from a player who only spent two seasons as a Net, which speaks volumes to how well the franchise is run. But is it enough to pry Antetokounmpo away from the Bucks?
On the "Ringer NBA" podcast, insider Sam Amick reported that Milwaukee GM Jon Horst will be looking to "gut" whatever team is on the receiving end of a hypothetical trade. Amick said Horst is "going to go for blood," but if Pinson's words are accurate, that may not deter Brooklyn from still attempting to swing a trade.
Real confirmation that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are set to part ways has yet to be revealed, but it seems every few days another tidbit of information comes out. Fans and media are left to connect the dots, but all questions will be answered once the two-time MVP and the franchise that drafted him have their long-awaited meeting.
When that meeing takes place, expect for the momentum behind a potential move to Brooklyn to only continue to build—especially if the Nets are specifically listed as one of Antetokounmpo's preferred destinations.