This Day in Nets History: Julius Erving Inducted Into the Basketball Hall of Fame
While the Brooklyn Nets begin their offseason after another losing season, fans can look back on the days of glory the franchise had, including May 10, 1993. On this day, 32 years ago, New York Nets legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Erving was inducted along with legends such as Walt Bellamy, Dan Issel, Dick McGuire, Calvin Murphy and Bill Walton. The forward was a star for the Nets in the ABA before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA.
Before the Nets became an NBA franchise in New Jersey, they thrived in the ABA, and no player was more instrumental to their success than Erving. Acquired by New York in 1973, he immediately transformed the team into a powerhouse.
Erving's high-flying dunks, acrobatic finishes, and all-around dominance made him the face of the league. In his three seasons with the Nets, he led the team to two ABA championships (1974 and 1976), earning ABA MVP honors in each of those seasons.
No. 32 averaged 28.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.1 blocks in his tenure with New York. He has perhaps the greatest career of any ABA player, despite being in the league for just five seasons.
Erving’s impact extended beyond statistics. He brought legitimacy to the ABA, elevating its style of play and influencing the eventual merger with the NBA. His ability to captivate audiences with his athleticism and grace made him one of the most electrifying players of his era.
By the time Erving was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993, his legacy was already cemented. He had transitioned to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he won an NBA championship in 1983 and continued to showcase his brilliance at the highest level. However, Nets fans never forgot his contributions to their franchise.
His induction was a moment of reflection for the Nets organization, acknowledging the role he played in shaping their identity. Though the franchise had moved on from its ABA days, Erving’s influence remained a foundational part of its history. His No. 32 jersey was retired by the Nets, ensuring his legacy would always be honored.
