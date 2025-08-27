Three Biggest Nets Questions Heading Into the 2025-26 NBA Season
Entering the 2025-26 NBA season, expectations aren't high for the Brooklyn Nets, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The worst place to be in the league is in the middle, neither being in position for a high draft pick or championship contention.
The Nets got themselves out of mediocrity and are now firmly rebuilding. They have plenty of cap space for the future and brought in a plethora of first-round rookies. This season should be full of development for head coach Jordi Fernandez and the rest of the organization.
While expectations aren't high, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the Nets. Here are their biggest questions heading into the new NBA year:
How Will the Nets' Rookies Outperform the Doubters?
When Brooklyn selected Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf, all in the first round of the draft, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said that executives around the league were making fun of the team's picks.
It seems like the majority of the league, including many Brooklyn fans, doesn't view the Nets' picks in high regard. There are already doubters, which means this group has something to prove in year one.
Demin is the face of the class after being selected eighth overall. However, the other four shouldn't go overlooked. The group poses a lot of playmaking, but the question will be if they can score at high levels and show they can take the organization to new heights in the future.
Who Will Get Traded This Year, If Anyone?
Brooklyn brought in some key veterans along with the rookies, including Michael Porter Jr., Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith. On top of that, center Nic Claxton returns for his sixth season with the team at 26 years old.
Any one of these players could be up for trade by the deadline, depending on how the season plays out. Last season, the Nets traded Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith weeks before the trade deadline, but never made any moves in February. That could be different this time around.
Claxton seems like an obvious trade candidate for teams desperately needing defensive depth at the five. Perhaps some teams will come calling later on, but nothing looks imminent at the moment.
Will Brooklyn Set Itself Up for a Star Via Draft, Trade or Free Agency?
The Nets allocated plenty of draft capital and money for the future. They could end up with 12 first-round picks from 2026 to 2032, which could set themselves up for a blockbuster trade or a young superstar through the draft.
Brooklyn had some Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors floating around in the early offseason, but the organization put those to rest after selecting the five prospects. If the Milwaukee Bucks falter once again, or if another big name becomes available, such rumors could ramp up again.
It doesn't necessarily have to be on the trade market, though. The Nets have plenty of cap space, especially with Cam Thomas remaining unsigned and expected to take his $6 million qualifying offer. They're projected to have a top pick in 2026, but don't overlook a win-now move if the right price becomes available.