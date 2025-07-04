Three Down, Two to Go: Nets Finalize Deals with First Rounders
A week after the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets have already taken steps to secure their future by signing several of their first-round picks.
According to the Nets’ PR team, Brooklyn has agreed to contract terms with No. 8 pick Egor Demin, No. 26 pick Ben Saraf, and No. 27 pick Danny Wolf.
While most of their first-round picks are officially on board, No.19 pick Nolan Traore and No.22 pick Drake Powell have yet to sign. However, both of their situations involve circumstances that are out of their control.
In Traore’s case, he’s still waiting on FIBA's approval after the Nets bought out his contract from Saint-Quentin, his club team in France. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, while the deal isn’t finalized just yet, there’s no reason for Nets fans to panic.
“The French point guard's delay in signing is just due to paperwork issues. He should be good to go for Las Vegas Summer League,” Lewis reported. “The Nets had to pay Saint-Quentin the maximum buyout for Nolan Traore. Now the parties have been waiting on a FIBA letter regarding said buyout. Once that's all done, Traore can officially sign with Brooklyn.”
Powell’s situation is a bit less complicated. Since his draft rights were traded from the Atlanta Hawks, league rules prevent him from officially signing until July 6, the date when the NBA allows trades and free agent signings can be finalized.
Demin, Brooklyn’s first pick of the draft, signed a four-year, $31,340,682 contract and will earn a base salary of $6,889,200 this year. During his freshman season at BYU, he was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team while averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
Saraf, the Nets’ No.26 selection, signed a four-year, $14,806,816 contract and will earn a base salary of $2,884,560 this year. During his most recent season with Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga, Saraf averaged 11.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Just one spot ahead of Saraf, Brooklyn selected Michigan forward Danny Wolf at No.27. Wolf signed a four-year, $14,384,200 contract and will earn a base salary of $2,801,280. Last season, Wolf earned a spot on the All-Big Ten team after averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.