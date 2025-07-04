Inside The Nets

Three Down, Two to Go: Nets Finalize Deals with First Rounders

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to contracts with Egor Demin, Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf.

Tyler Carmona

A week after the 2025 NBA Draft, the Brooklyn Nets have already taken steps to secure their future by signing several of their first-round picks.

According to the Nets’ PR team, Brooklyn has agreed to contract terms with No. 8 pick Egor Demin, No. 26 pick Ben Saraf, and No. 27 pick Danny Wolf.

While most of their first-round picks are officially on board, No.19 pick Nolan Traore and No.22 pick Drake Powell have yet to sign. However, both of their situations involve circumstances that are out of their control.

Nolan Traore
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Nolan Traore reacts after being selected as the 19th pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In Traore’s case, he’s still waiting on FIBA's approval after the Nets bought out his contract from Saint-Quentin, his club team in France. According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, while the deal isn’t finalized just yet, there’s no reason for Nets fans to panic.

“The French point guard's delay in signing is just due to paperwork issues. He should be good to go for Las Vegas Summer League,” Lewis reported. “The Nets had to pay Saint-Quentin the maximum buyout for Nolan Traore. Now the parties have been waiting on a FIBA letter regarding said buyout. Once that's all done, Traore can officially sign with Brooklyn.”

Drake Powell
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Drake Powell (9) drives against Mississippi Rebels guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Powell’s situation is a bit less complicated. Since his draft rights were traded from the Atlanta Hawks, league rules prevent him from officially signing until July 6, the date when the NBA allows trades and free agent signings can be finalized.

Egor DEmin
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Egor Demin stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the eighth pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Demin, Brooklyn’s first pick of the draft, signed a four-year, $31,340,682 contract and will earn a base salary of $6,889,200 this year. During his freshman season at BYU, he was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team while averaging 10.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Ben Saraf (Photo: Yuval Chen)
Saraf, the Nets’ No.26 selection, signed a four-year, $14,806,816 contract and will earn a base salary of $2,884,560 this year. During his most recent season with Ratiopharm Ulm of the Basketball Bundesliga, Saraf averaged 11.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

Danny Wolf
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Danny Wolf stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 27th pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Just one spot ahead of Saraf, Brooklyn selected Michigan forward Danny Wolf at No.27. Wolf signed a four-year, $14,384,200 contract and will earn a base salary of $2,801,280. Last season, Wolf earned a spot on the All-Big Ten team after averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

