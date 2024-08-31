Three Nets' Free Agent Targets for 2025
As the 2024 NBA offseason begins to wind down and teams prepare to begin a new campaign for a title, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to the future. That's all they can do, after beginning a complete overhaul following the trade of Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Equipped with major draft capital and a hefty chunk of cap room, here are three players who could find themselves in Brooklyn come next summer:
Jimmy Butler
Butler in New York just seems like a perfect match. His work ethic, drive and personality all fit the hustle and bustle of the Empire State. Alongside Cam Thomas, Nic Claxton and potentially a top-five selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, Brooklyn could right the ship in one season. The then-36-year-old would bring a killer instinct the Nets have lacked since their failed big three attempt, and provide the organization with the on-court leader they've been searching for.
Jamal Murray
The Nets are going to have to find Thomas' backcourt mate eventually, and they could do so by adding an NBA Champion. Murray, still just 28 years old, would instantly give Brooklyn one of the most dangerous one-two guard punches in the league. He provides an immediate upgrade to Dennis Schroder, who could move to the bench to maximize his impact. Murray's list of suitors will be long if he opts to leave Denver, but fortunately for the Nets, not many suitors will be able to throw cash the way they will.
Brandon Ingram
A recently rumored trade target for the Nets, Ingram would be a marquee addition that would require some roster maneuvering. Not in terms of money, but in terms of fit. Ingram has found success playing next to C.J. McCollum in New Orleans, so it's safe to assume he and Thomas would complement each other as well. This move would be dependent on Jalen Wilson and where he is in his development come next summer. It may not make sense to spend major dollars on a high-volume scoring forward when you have one on the roster already, but Jordi Fernandez will be able to create the proper rotations if Ingram is identified as a target.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.