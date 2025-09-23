Three Nets Players Who Could Surprise Us During the Preseason
As training camp for the Brooklyn Nets' 2025-2026 NBA season approaches, all eyes will understandably be on the team's influx of new talent.
However, there will also be some players fighting for final roster spots, as the team will have to trim the roster from 21 players down to 18 by the start of the regular season.
While the team’s more established players and recent first-round investments are essentially guaranteed a roster spot, the Nets also have some intriguing talent still looking to prove themselves to the organization.
Nets on SI takes a look at three players who have the potential to turn heads throughout the preseason.
E.J. Liddell
Although Liddell has yet to receive the opportunity to make much of an impact at the NBA level, his success in both the G League and at the collegiate level indicates that he has some of the traits needed to be successful in the NBA.
During his final season at Ohio State, Liddell showcased his potential on both sides of the floor while being named an AP All-American and earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive team. That year, he was the Big Ten's fourth-leading scorer while averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.
According to Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann, Liddell's ability to score is a natural gift.
"I've always said God has gifted him with the ability to score the ball," Holtmann told CBS News. "He can roll out of bed and score the ball. That's a great gift."
Last season, he split time with the Chicago Bulls and their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. During his time in the G League, he averaged 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 47.2% from field-goal range and 36.3% from three. He appeared in 12 games with Chicago, averaging 1.8 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.
Fanbo Zeng
Possibly the biggest question mark on the entire roster, Zeng was once viewed as China's top recruit before foregoing his commitment to Gonzaga and ultimately struggling in the G League. Through nine games with the G League Ignite he averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting just 36.4% from the field.
Since returning to China to play with the Beijing Ducks, Zeng has showcased some impressive development while flashing the potential that once made him a coveted prospect. Zeng appeared in 36 games with the Ducks last season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (second on the team) per game.
As a 6-foot-11 wing player, Zeng has exhibited a level of fluidity and coordination that are incredibly rare for a player of his size, but he must prove that he can handle the physicality of the NBA if he hopes to stay in Brooklyn. It's worth noting that Zeng was 18 years old during his time in the G League, and is now 22 years old, offering hope that he has gone through some much-needed physical development.
Dariq Whitehead
As another former highly sought-after prospect, Whitehead was once the top recruit in the country before having to undergo three lower-body surgeries since arriving at Duke.
The former Naismith Prep Player of the Year suffered a Jones Fracture before starting his collegiate career but eventually returned to become the Blue Devils most efficient shooter, shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc while averaging 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist per game.
After battling through injuries for the past few years, Whitehead just wrapped up his first fully healthy season since high school, which hints at the possibility of a leap in performance with some extra experience under his belt. Last season, the Duke product averaged 5.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. His best game of the year came against the Chicago Bulls, when he scored a career-high 18 points while knocking down six three-pointers, shooting 54.5% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc.