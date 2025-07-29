Three Potential Trade Targets for Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets enter the 2025-26 season in a unique position, owning a new young core in need of development, but a few veterans who could still net the organization value on the trade market.
On the flip-side are contending teams who still have young pieces on the squad who've been unable to keep up with rapid ascents, and could instead to be looking to add veteran talent in hopes of making a deep postseason run.
There's several potential deals floating around for Brooklyn, and plenty that could help a reclamation project land in Brooklyn. Below are three potential targets the Nets could check in on:
Jaden Ivey, Pistons
Ivey is perhaps one of the top young players available, though that hasn’t been said just yet. Still, its easy to draw conclusions regarding the current iteration of the Pistons: their best player is a point guard, they need to upgrade at other spots, and took a major leap last season with Ivey mostly out due to injury.
Still, the former No. 5 pick has shown his value through three seasons, most recently averaging 17.6 points on 46% shooting with 4.0 assists per game.
Brooklyn could offer the Pistons proven veterans that fit well in Michael Porter Jr. or Nicolas Claxton, though the money situation is tricky.
Anthony Black, Magic
Soon-to-be third-year guard Anthony Black is still very much ingrained in the Magic’s core as they gear up to try and take the Eastern Conference down, though Orlando could likely stand to upgrade elsewhere.
The former No. 4 overall pick hasn’t yet sprouted his NBA wings, but has still managed to affect games in several ways with 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in just 24 minutes per game as a sophomore.
For the Magic he’s a rotational-level guard, though he’ll likely be pushed further down the backcourt depth chart with the addition of Desmond Bane. If Orlando wanted to capitalize on his value and upgrade with veterans, he’d likely blossom as a lead guard in Brooklyn.
Devin Carter, Kings
Despite a lack of fair shake on the primary roster just yet, the Kings appear to be open to trading upcoming second-year guard Devin Carter.
A smaller guard, Carter’s a stout defender with a knack for stuffing the stat sheet, scoring at all three levels, rebounding well for his size and wreaking havoc with steals and blocks.
If Sacramento truly is open to letting go of Carter, he’d be an easy rotational bet for Brooklyn at cost.