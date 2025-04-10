Timberwolves, Spurs Could Emerge as Nets' Trade Partner This Summer
After unloading two veterans in late December, the Brooklyn Nets opted to stay pat at February's trade deadline—but it wasn't due to a lack of interest in their roster. While Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith were dealt following weeks of rumors, Cam Johnson—who found himself in a similar situation—was retained.
However, that doesn't mean Johnson's future is certain. During Brooklyn's 119-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans last night, YES Network's Meghan Triplett was joined by NBA insider Michael Scotto for a segment discussing the potential reignitement of Johnson trade talks.
"Big picture for the Nets: is Cam Johnson going to be here? Cam Johnson had a lot of interest at the trade deadline,"Scotto said. "Some other teams that I don't think were mentioned, but I had checked in with [were the] San Antonio Spurs, looking for some shooting around [Victor] Wembanyama, the Minnesota Timberwolves as well."
The reported interest from San Antonio and Minnesota is new, as much of the dialogue surrounding Johnson's suitors primarily focused on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. Cleveland swung for De'Andre Hunter, while Golden State bolstered its rotation with Jimmy Butler, thus erasing the need to bid for Johnson.
While the Spurs and Timberwolves didn't get a deal done at the deadline, each could have another shot at adding the veteran sharpshooter in the offseason.
"I do expect Cam Johnson is going to draw some significant interest on the market this summer. The question will be whether Brooklyn views him as a player that can be a part of the next iteration of this team," Scotto continued.
Should general manager Sean Marks opt to field offers from San Antonio and Minnesota, both Western Confernece squads have enough pieces to create the type of compensation the Nets have been after.
Although, Marks could very well decide to keep Johnson. He's just 29 years old, averaged a career-high 18.8 points per game this season and is on the books for $20.5 million next year.
Regardless of Johnson's future with the team, Scotto's report suggests that the veteran forward's trade journey is far from over.