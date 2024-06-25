Raptors' Scottie Barnes Signs Extension; Nets' Cam Thomas Next?
The Brooklyn Nets are embarking upon a not-so-busy 2024 NBA Draft, which could give them more energy to go into the free agent market.
However, they may be remissed to sign shooting guard Cam Thomas to an extension before he becomes a restricted free agent next summer. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $270 million.
While Thomas won't see that kind of raise, he could make the case for something close to nine digits.
Thomas, who turns 23 just before the start of the season, averaged 22.5 points per game in 66 appearances. He could very well be the leading scorer next to Mikal Bridges on the team next year, and the Nets could invest in him further if they choose to do so.
If Thomas is averaging 22.5 points per game at 22 years old, imagine what he'll do when he's in his prime. As the Nets have a limited stash of assets at the moment, Thomas should become a priority and building block for them moving forward.
In order to do that, the Nets should get ahead of the curve now and sign him while he doesn't cost as much, because if they wait until next summer, they may not be able to match whatever offer sheet he ends up signing in free agency.
