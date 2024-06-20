Trade Price for Nets' Mikal Bridges 'Too High'
The Brooklyn Nets will listen to offers for Mikal Bridges, but the chances are incredibly slim that he will be traded this offseason.
NBA insider Matt Moore of the Action Network is reporting that the Nets view Bridges higher than any team in the league.
"The Nets view him higher than everyone else, like everyone views their top guys," one source told Action Network. "They'll take the call because of their situation, but no one's going to [put forth a] Godfather offer for him. They traded Kevin Durant for him, for crying out loud."
As the primary piece to come back in the Durant deal, the Nets should view Bridges in high regard and shouldn't give up on him so soon or that easily. However, he is far and away Brooklyn's best trade chip and the Nets could get more out of him than anyone else on the roster.
That's why the Nets have to at least listen to offers for him.
"There's little expectation that Mikal Bridges will wear a different uniform next season," Moore writes. "Brooklyn has been willing to take calls for the versatile wing, but despite a disappointing season from Bridges in 23-24, the asking price is still considered too high."
The Nets hope Bridges can bounce back next season and that they can get to a point where they can find a player to team up with him to form the team's foundation.
