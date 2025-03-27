Trendon Watford on Nets' Rebuild: 'It Ain’t Gonna Happen Overnight'
Despite dropping their fifth in a row in last night's 116-86 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Brooklyn Nets' young core remains focused and committed to the long-term vision. Trendon Watford—a point-forward in Jordi Fernandez's system who continues to evolve into a vocal leader—looked toward the future following a nine-point, four-rebound, three-assist showing.
“Even though we sit here at 23-50, we understand what we’re trying to build, and what we’re trying to work towards. And it ain’t gonna happen overnight,” Watford said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “Obviously we don’t want to be this team that gets smashed by 30. But we know what we’ve got to do. And we don’t want to be this team. So we’ve just gotta lock in these next nine games and work towards what we’re trying to do. We’ve been a team that formed an identity all season, so we can’t let that slip just because we got nine games left."
Of those nine remaining games: a rematch with the LA Clippers. Back on Jan. 15, the Clippers handed the Nets the most lopsided loss in franchise history by way of a 126-67 boatrace in Southern California. Brooklyn will have the opportunity to avenge itself tomorrow night, and according to Watford, cannot afford a repeat of the performance against Toronto.
“So we’ve just got to be who we’ve been this whole season and win or lose we can’t go out like we went out [Wednesday].”
With Cam Thomas sidelined for the remainder of the 2024-25 season and Cam Johnson beginning to be unavilable due to rest, Watford must galvanize the offense in hopes of creating confidence heading into year two of the Nets' rebuild.
While still just 24 years old, the fourth-year pro continues to show poise and leadership for a highly inexperience Brooklyn squad. Having already proven himself as a more than capable facilitator when called upon, the Nets' likely absences not only present opportunities for the young guys—it also allows Watford to prove himself in an enlarged role.
He and Brooklyn return to action tomorrow for a 7:30 p.m. showdown with the Clippers at the Barclays Center.