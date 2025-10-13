Tyrese Martin's Preseason Performance Doesn't Help Uphill Battle to Nets' Roster Spot
Tyrese Martin finished last season averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the final 10 games. Despite that, he and the Brooklyn Nets knew it would be an uphill battle to get him on the roster for the 2025-26 season.
The Nets drafted five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft and added veterans on the wing like Terance Mann and Haywood Highsmith as salary fillers.
Even though Martin broke out for Brooklyn in his lone season with the organization, he is almost 27 years old and is currently one of the oldest players on the roster.
It's tough to see a scenario where he is on the team to start this season. Currently, 19 players are on the preseason roster –– not including two-way contracts.
Among these prior truths, Martin is also not having the best run in Brooklyn's three preseason games to give himself a shot.
Preseason Performances
In game one, he scored three points and grabbed three rebounds in 16 minutes. All five of his shot attempts were three-pointers, and he only made one.
One of Martin's best arguments for making the roster was being a quality three-point shooter on a roster with a lack of proven outside shooters. His case was not helped in games one and two of the preseason.
In the first of two games in Macao, China, against the Phoenix Suns, he posted four points on 1-for-5 shooting. Martin appeared to be one-dimensional and lacked consistency to begin this season's preseason.
A switch flipped for him on Oct. 12. In another game against the Suns, Martin scored 11 points, all in the fourth quarter. On top of that, he was perfect from the field.
While his most recent performance has kept him afloat in roster conversations, it's only a matter of time before Martin is inevitably on the chopping block. That doesn't mean another team in the NBA couldn't use his talents, though.
Shooters that can defend will always be in demand in this league. Teams near the first apron could use a player like Martin, who can contribute in spot minutes on a cheap contract.
The Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets are both teams with little cap flexibility, but could add on someone like Martin to a minimum contract. He should find a spot in the NBA or the G League after an expected departure from Brooklyn.