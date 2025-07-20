Tyson Etienne Embracing 'Brooklyn Grit' as He Looks to Earn Role With Nets
Tyson Etienne has already secured his spot on the Brooklyn Nets' 2025-26 roster after receiving a two-way contract following his seven appearances last season. A sign-and-stash on the Long Island Nets, Etienne was elevated for the home stretch of the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.9 points and 1.7 assists per game.
Still, Etienne was a member of Brooklyn's NBA2K26 Summer League roster in Las Vegas.
Following the Nets' narrow loss to the Washington Wizards on July 13, the New Jersey native spoke to NetsWire's Sharif Phillips-Keaton about his future with the franchise.
"Man, extremely grateful. I've always loved the Nets organization even when I was a young kid growing up," Etienne said after dropping 15 points and three assists in the 102-96 loss. "To be a part of this organization, be a part of this team building in Brooklyn, is something I really cherish. I take big, big pride and honor in that."
While Etienne hasn't been with the team for the entirety of head coach Jordi Fernandez's short tenure, he's already embodying the identity the lead man is looking to install. When asked of what he can offer the Nets' young rebuild, Etienne responded:
"Bring the energy, bring that Brooklyn grit, you know? Bring what we're building, bringing that culture to the floor every time on the court, and that energy being able to knock down shots and be a great teammate," he said.
Etienne is another shining example of Brooklyn's commitment to uncovering and developing hidden gems. Etienne, Tosan Evbuomwan and Drew Timme all provided impact at certain points last season—and ironically, each of the trio ended up in Vegas for summer league.
The 25-year-old's role may not be as clear and obvious as someone like Timme, but the fact that the Nets have an evident desire to keep Etienne around says something. He may not be an uber important contributor next year, but could provide some backcourt depth down the line, assuming he continues to develop under Fernandez.
And, as he said himself, he's all about the "Brooklyn grit"—which proves he's already bought into the culture. Now, he just has to continue getting better.