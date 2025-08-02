Updated Nets Depth Chart After Signing Ricky Council IV
The Brooklyn Nets' addition of Ricky Council IV on Friday added backcourt depth, but it also took up another roster spot. Brooklyn now has 19 players listed on its roster—two shy of the maximum a team can bring into training camp.
The Nets' projected depth chart now goes as follows:
Point Guard: Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf, Keon Johnson
Shooting Guard: Cam Thomas (RFA), Keon Johnson, Ricky Council IV, Terance Mann, Dariq Whitehead, Tyson Etienne
Small Forward: Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson, Terance Mann, Drake Powell, Tosan Evbuomwan
Power Forward: Michael Porter Jr., Noah Clowney, Danny Wolf
Center: Nic Claxton, Day'Ron Sharpe, Drew Timme
Of course, this projection includes Cam Thomas, who is currently a restricted free agent—but isn't currently expected to sign elsewhere. Brooklyn and Thomas are in a contract standoff, but it's hard to imagine the 23-year-old playing for another team next season. He would account for another roster spot once his situation is dealt with.
Assuming Thomas eventually comes back, that would leave the Nets with one remaining spot for training camp—which could be filled by a player the franchise is already familiar with. Say, Reece Beekman, possibly?
Regardless of who does (or does not) get the final training camp spot, Brooklyn's coaching staff and front office are going to have some difficult decisions pertaining to the final 2025-26 roster. They'll have to part ways with multiple players in an attempt to get down to 18 total (three being two-way slots).
All five of this year's first-round picks will be on the final roster. So will Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, Ziaire Williams and Day'Ron Sharpe. That's nine spots right there.
Thomas would bring the total to 10, while Noah Clowney, Terance Mann and Keon Johnson push it to 13.
The Nets will have five slots (two active, three two-way) to decipher the futures of Tosan Evbuomwan, Tyson Etienne, Council, Drew Timme and Dariq Whitehead. This projection is purely speculation and subject to change, but as of August first, appears the most realistic.
Guys like Timme and Whitehead have obvious cases to get the last active spots, but Etienne and Evbuomwan could each make a push in training camp.
Brooklyn's roster could undergo major changes before the preseason begins, and some unexpected departures may be included.