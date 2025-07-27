Warriors, Celtics and Magic Among Potential Suitors for Nets' Nic Claxton
We've now entered the strange 'dead period' of the NBA offseason. While all of the major free agency moves and trades are now done with, Summer League is also in the rearview mirror. Certain veterans are still on the market, but not much is expected to go on.
Even as we still find ourselves just a few weeks removed from the official start of free agency, trade rumors have persisted through the offseason. The Brooklyn Nets, who have made major changes to their roster this offseason, have been involved in such regarding center Nic Claxton.
Claxton, the 26-year-old entering his seventh NBA season, has been regarded as an elite rim protector and rebounder throughout his tenure in professional basketball. He's averaged 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for his career, and now that the Nets are rebuilding, he's drawn interest from teams around the league.
Back in February, the Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be interested in Claxton, and reportedly inquired about the 6-foot-11 center before bringing in Deandre Ayton. Even though things have been quiet on the trade market, the Nets could dump the remaining $69.4 million from Claxton's contract for future assets, something they've been rumored to do for some time.
Certain teams around the league could benefit from Claxton's services. Here are three times that could realistically acquire the 26-year-old:
Boston Celtics
The Celtics got themselves out of a murky cap situation by trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. The assets they took back aren't all that exciting from a competitive standpoint, but they went from a team over the second apron down to the first, which is a major positive.
Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles, but that doesn't mean Boston can't still make some noise in the Eastern Conference. The team desperately needs a center with Porzingis gone and Al Horford still a free agent. Right now, the center rotation is Luka Garza, Xavier Tillman, and Neemias Queta.
Claxton would provide a much-needed presence at the center position and wouldn't take anything away from offensive standouts like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. Claxton's hefty contract would likely cost Anfernee Simons, but the center would be a better long-term piece for Tatum, systematically speaking.
Orlando Magic
The Magic, like the Celtics, already made their big offseason change, trading for Desmond Bane. The sharpshooting guard will add plenty on the offensive side and boost an already-elite defensive system.
However, what would really make Orlando an Eastern Conference Favorite would be an upgrade in Claxton. Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze are making a combined $23.3 million this season. Throw in a young player or draft capital for Claxton, and you have a win-win deal. The Nets would get even more youth or picks while the Magic balance out their depth.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State is the team with the most glaring need for a center. The Warriors have been rumored to be in play for Horford, but nothing new has been reported. They're also the only team with no free agency additions, but managed to lose Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans.
GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. can fix all of that by trading for a rim-protecting center to complement Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. The Warriors have a heavy wing rotation, so giving up contracts to acquire the Georgia product wouldn't be so taxing. If they don't target a big man soon, they'll have more questions than answers heading into this season.