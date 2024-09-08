What Ben Simmons' Injury Update Means for the Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons has officially been cleared for 5-on-5 play just weeks before the franchise will kick off their training camp, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. He underwent microscopic partial discectomy surgey back in March to repair a nerve issue in his lower back.
After an injury-plagued tenure with the Nets, Simmons' final year of the five-year $177 million contract he signed back in 2020 will coinside with the first year of Brooklyn's young rebuild. With little to no expectations and plenty of opportunities to go around, Simmons finds himself in perfect position to rebound from a rough couple of seasons.
His experience as a facilitator from his time in Philadelphia will greatly benefit the Nets' thin point guard rotation. Outside of Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn doesn't roster another experienced field general. If Simmons can get his body right and manage to stay healthy, he could perform well enough to either earn an extension with the Nets or build up his trade value for a deadline move.
Regardless of what new head coach Jordi Fernandez's gameplan is for the 6-foot-10 former All-Star is, Simmons' clearance is good news. Early in his career he appeared primed to become a member of the league's elite and will now be given the opportunity to return to his pre-2020 form.
Simmons and the Nets travel to Atlanta to take on Trae Young and the Hawks in their season opener on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
