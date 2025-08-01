What Does the Cam Thomas-Nets Situation Say About Restricted Free Agency?
This summer has been the worst to be a restricted free agent in the NBA, perhaps ever. While most unrestricted players are being picked up or at least have suitors, there is a specific group of stars on the other side of free agency who have yet to sign deals.
Cam Thomas, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Quentin Grimes remain on the market after all four had impressive seasons. Thomas, in particular, averaged 24 points per game at 23 years old. He was injured for most of the season, but the Brooklyn Nets' star took another leap as a scorer.
There's a major debate on whether or not Thomas deserves the money he and the other three players desire (somewhere in the $30 million AAV range), but the consensus is that it is extremely unfortunate that they remain unsigned. While Giddey, Grimes, and Kuminga are supplementary pieces to their teams, Thomas was undoubtedly the star in Brooklyn last season.
With Thomas, Giddey, Kuminga, and Grimes still unsigned despite impressive statistical seasons, many have begun to debate whether or not the NBA should consider eliminating restricted free agency. The Athletic's Eric Koreen and Tony Jones discussed the pros and cons of such in the modern NBA.
For one thing, the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has made it a bit murky for teams to give big money, operating with consideration to the first and second apron levels. If Thomas were a restricted free agent before this was in place, he'd likely have at least a few teams lined up with offers.
Unfortunately, with most teams having their rosters set, signing Thomas for his desired $30 million per season would put many at or above the first apron, imposing many restrictions. It's simply not worth it, and this offseason, teams have been playing it safe.
With this in mind, the Nets, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, and Philadelphia 76ers have had all of the leverage. Only the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings reportedly made offers for Kuminga, and even then, the Warriors turned them down because they know that if an agreement isn't reached, Kuminga will return on the qualifying. The same can be said for Thomas.
On the other hand, restricted free agency has kept players with the teams that drafted them longer than unexpected. Rather than a player leaving for a bigger market, restricted free agency has helped keep players in those smaller markets, balancing out the league.
Overall, restricted free agency has become a slippery slope with the new CBA. It wasn't much of a discussed topic before the aprons were introduced, and this summer it has especially played to the advantage of the teams that drafted them. At this point, many are wondering why restricted free agency is still a thing if it has just resulted in players taking the qualifying offer anyway.
But it's still necessary. Another factor has been how these players are viewed on the NBA landscape. It's not like these are some of the league's biggest stars hitting the market.
Thomas and Grimes had big-time scoring seasons, but they did it on rebuilding teams. Kuminga and Giddey showed plenty of flashes, but how much does it mask their flaws and impact winning?
Until we get a few more years into this new NBA with apron restrictions, we can't fully gauge whether or not restricted free agency is necessary. It's simply an unfortunate offseason for Thomas to be in this position, especially on a rebuilding team like the Nets.