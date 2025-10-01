What It Would Take for the Nets to Rekindle Their Relationship With Cam Thomas
As long as he wants, Cam Thomas will be wearing a new uniform upon the start of the 2026-27 NBA season. He'll play the upcoming campaign on a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer that includes a no-trade clause.
Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets had a dramatic offseason standstill that once appeared never-ending. After scrubbing his social media accounts of any mention of Brooklyn after it refused to offer him the number he desired, it seemed that the qualifying offer was the most realistic option.
But that's now all in the past. What would it take to get Thomas and the Nets back at the negotiating table next summer in hopes of keeping the 23-year-old in Brooklyn long-term?
First, he'll have to stay healthy. If Thomas is limited to under 30 appearances again this season, there won't be enough evidence to justify a contract anywhere near what he's likely to ask for. Availability is the best ability and will be absolutely paramount to Thomas' future with the Nets.
Next, he'll have to be the best version of himself. Each year, Thomas has set a new career high in the scoring column, and that could very well happen again in 2025-26. If he hones in his skills outside of scoring and improves on the defensive end and in the playmaking department, it's likely that the Nets will be much more inclined to pay the man.
Then, he'll have to be realistic. If Brooklyn expresses interest in bringing him back, unless he performs as such, Thomas cannot expect to be paid like top-guard money. He can absolutely prove that he's worth a significant amount, but the relationship cannot be rekindled if neither side compromises negotiations in the name of "leverage."
Finally, he'll have to fit in with the franchise's youth movement. While he is still a young man, Thomas already has four professional seasons under his belt and possesses the kind of experience that can help Brooklyn's record-breaking NBA Draft haul. The Nets took three facilitators who will be able to set Thomas up for spot-up jumpers, and in exchange for the assist, he can trade knowledge. This is a massively underrated factor regarding Thomas' chances of staying in Brooklyn, as the negotiations will be short if he doesn't gel with the team's future.
It may seem like a long shot as of now, but the relationship isn't ruined. Steps can be taken to repair it, but both sides must be willing to make sacrifices in the hope of it continuing.