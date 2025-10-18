What's Next? Checking In on Former Nets Drew Timme and Fanbo Zeng
While it hasn't been for very long, Drew Timme and Fanbo Zeng—a duo once primed to suit up at Gonzaga toegther—are free agents. The two were waived by the Brooklyn Nets amid roster cuts after each experienced quite different tenures with the franchise. But what could be next for Timme and Zeng?
There's yet to be any indication that either will be joining a rival, but there has been some speculation that Timme could potentially return, just with the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's G League affiliate. This would make sense given that Long Island was the stage in which Timme proved himself worthy of a multi-year deal. However, there's an argument that Timme wouldn't settle for a G League spot when he's already proven himself as a capable NBA player.
The same can't be said for Zeng, at least not yet. He's certainly talented, but the preseason (of which he only appeared in one game) was meant to serve as Zeng's opportunity to show he belonged. With so little information available on regarding the former Gonzaga commit turned G League Ignite-r, it could take more time, or even another chance overseas, for Zeng to get back into the league.
That said, a real case can be made that the most likely landing spots for these two are where they came from before Brooklyn signed them. Timme shouldn't need to settle for a G League spot, but he may end up being forced to if the right situation doesn't come along. Luckily for Zeng, just as Timme did in the G League, he too was a bona fide star at his last stop. In the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), Zeng began realizing the potential he had as a high school prospect nearly half a decade ago.
But the real quetsion is: could there be a realistic path for these two to end up as Nets once again?
Yes, there could be, but it will take some time before we know how likley that truly is. The front office and coaching staff have made stacking Long Island a priority in the past, and Timme and Zeng were likely only cut because of Brooklyn's past roster. Could a stash with the affiliate make sense?
It worked with Killian Hayes, and he had half the impact Timme did down the stretch of last season. Maybe Sean Marks and Jordi Fernandez decide to continue bolstering Long Island, giving Timme and Zeng a second chance. If that doesn't end up happening, then their careers as Nets are absolutely over.