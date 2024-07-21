What to Expect From Nets Guard Keon Johnson This Season
Brooklyn Nets guard Keon Johnson was recently secured to a two-year, standard NBA contract to return to the team he played for last season. The contract came after an impressive showing thus far in the 2024 NBA Summer League, where he's averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists through four games.
Johnson played in just five games for Brooklyn last season, splitting time between the active roster and their G League affiliate in Long Island. Johnson's strongest performances came in his time with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across 22 games.
Summer league is nowhere near the best evaluation of a player and how he will contribute to an NBA roster, but the impressive stats and confidence are a good sign for Nets fans and the organization. Primarily a shooting guard, Johnson had split possessions running the point in summer league with guard Jacob Gilyard before he left the team.
Although not a star by any means, Johnson adds youth and depth to this rebuilding Nets team. In head coach Jordi Fernandez's system focused on player development, Johnson will be able to grow as a player and see more opportunities to contribute.
In terms of immediate impact, there isn't much to expect. Johnson will be playing behind guards Cam Thomas, Dennis Schroder, and Ben Simmons. However, Johnson can carve out a role as a tenacious defender given his athleticism, 6-foot-5 height, and 6-foot-8 wingspan.
Offensively, Johnson played off the ball a lot last season, mostly spotting up for threes and cutting to the basket, but if you watch his highlights in Portland, he was effective in attacking the basket from the top of the key and in transition, and with more opportunity, comes chances to do just that.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.